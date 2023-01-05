Prince Harry’s memoir final nail in coffin as interviews backfired





Prince Harry has been warned the several interviews and media project he agreed to with Meghan Markle since stepping down as working royals have “devastated their reputation” in the UK. Royal correspondent Jack Royston noted the Duke of Sussex has seen his popularity dwindle the more comments he made about his relationship with the Royal Family. And with his memoir Spare due for release next week, Prince Harry could face a further disastrous drop as he seek to reconcile with the King and the Prince of Wales.

Mr Royston reviewed popularity polls about the Royal Family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would quit, noting the pair suffered an initial hit but people still supported them after their departure. In the months leading up to his departure from the Royal Family, a YouGov poll found Prince Harry was like by 72 percent of respondents and disliked by the 21 percent. He was considerably more popular than the late Duke of Edinburgh and King Charles III, who polled around 30 percent in popularity. But the first foray into the public scene since stepping down, the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, delivered the first in a series of popularity collapses that still continue to this day. JUST IN: Harry says there’s ‘a lot to discuss’ as he refuses to confirm he’ll attend coronation 1552679

Writing on Newsweek, Mr Royston said: “The couple took a hit to their reputations after their decision to quit, but Harry was still more liked than loathed and they looked set to reap the rewards of their new lives in the United States 2020, signing big money deals. “But after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry’s popularity crashed deep into negative territory in the United Kingdom and it hasn’t recovered since.” The royal correspondent added: “In other words, while Meghan and Harry’s royal bombshells have earned them huge exposure and no doubt boosted both their multi-million dollar, multi-year Netflix and Spotify deals, criticizing Harry’s family appears to have devastated their reputation in Britain and there is little sign it has improved their standing in American public opinion.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a further slump in popularity ahead of the release of their Netflix documentary in December. READ MORE: Kate faces ‘broadside’ over Harry’s ‘unflinching honesty’