Tencent Cloud Named as Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment report. This is in recognition of Tencent Cloud’s industry-leading technologies accumulation in the field of Computer Vision (CV), excellent product capabilities and rich industry practice.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s market position. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

IDC evaluates the mainstream CV vendors worldwide in nine comprehensive criteria, including functionality or offering strategy, research and development (R&D), delivery, growth and sustainability, customer satisfaction and platform maturity, deployment, delivery, and targeting, customer service delivery and support, as well as portfolio partnerships and ecosystem. The result shows that Tencent Cloud has strong comprehensive capabilities.

Previously, Tencent Cloud has also received several significant recognitions from international consulting authorities, which include being named as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud AI Developer Services. Tencent Cloud has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant for three consecutive years.

According to the IDC report, Tencent Cloud’s CV vision and strategy are backed by its strong public cloud foundation and ecosystem to deliver entire solutions, as well as configurable components and infrastructure, to suit all levels of customers. It is comprised of three major strengths, including its extensive portfolio of CV platform capabilities that could be customized for specific use, impressive identity detection and recognition use case support that can be applied for a broad range of uses, as well as the seamlessness and reliability of its portfolio’s CV features and capability updates.

Leveraging Tencent’s years of experience and cutting-edge technology in the field of AI, Tencent Cloud has introduced Tencent Cloud TI Platform – an end-to-end CV development and deployment platform designed to provide a comprehensive, integrated set of capabilities and service offerings for customers. TI includes three core component areas, namely TI-DataTruth (Tencent’s annotation platform that provides data management capabilities, an annotation studio, annotation collaboration, and analysis and reporting); TI-One (provides tools for data preprocessing, model training and evaluation, model validation and testing, and model management), and TI-Matrix (its CV application and service platform, which provides an integrated set of capabilities to help developers deploy CV models as well as to combine CV components into a solution). It also supports multiple user personas including low-code/no-code options to enable developers and line-of-business users to build and deploy CV solutions.

Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and President of CSIG pointed out that Tencent Cloud has developed a range of products and solutions in terms of Decision Intelligence, Service Intelligence, R&D intelligence and Smart Living, across many fields such as finance, industry, media, energy, transportation, and consumer electronics, looking to accelerate people-oriented innovation.

Tencent Cloud continues to demonstrate strong commitment and make progress across its open-source computer vision research and commercialized R&D, including Tencent YouTu Lab. Some innovative examples include the incorporation and advancement of Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) capabilities, the development of neural network reasoning frameworks, and improvements in algorithms for concepts including one-shot learning, facial recognition, and motion/action detection.

According to the IDC report, the industry continues to invest in R&D to advance and deploy new technology and automation techniques. CV is set to become a major step in delivering improved productivity, efficiency, safety, sustainability, and inclusivity. Although deep learning–based CV is a very new technology area, IDC has seen tremendous progress in its use by organizations of all sizes and across all verticals.

The deep integration of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and other technologies is becoming a strong driving force for the in-depth development of industrial intelligence. In the future, Tencent Cloud will continue to help all walks of life to have a cloud intelligence platform with large computing power, and one that is easy to develop and capable of implementation, making AI a caring assistant for industrial upgrading.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud