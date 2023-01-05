The UK safest cars for 2023 – BMW, Mercedes, Tesla and more

He said: “Thatcham Research actively promotes innovation in both impact protection and crash avoidance technologies, and as leading advocates for the Euro NCAP programme, it is satisfying to see 50 out of the 66 cars tested in 2022 achieving a five-star rating, resulting in perhaps the strongest safest cars list we have seen.

“This is something for which carmakers should be applauded, and we are pleased so many are continuing to prioritise motorist and vulnerable road user safety – especially during times of great technological and economic disruption.

“It’s been a strong year for the carmakers that have launched new vehicles and the results we’ve seen are good news for all road users.

“The record safety ratings are particularly impressive when you consider this year’s Euro NCAP test protocols are the most demanding yet.

