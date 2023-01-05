The Walking Dead season 11 Netflix release date and time

Netflix is the go-to streamer to watch seasons 1-10 of The Walking Dead. Many fans wait to watch the current season on Netflix so they can binge the entire season without interruptions. The Walking Dead concluded its story in November 2022, and it was thought that the final season wouldn’t come to Netflix until later in 2023. Surprisingly, Netflix will release the most recent season of The Walking Dead in January.

The final season of The Walking Dead was a monumental occasion, as the series ran for 12 years and contained 177 episodes across 11 seasons. The eleventh and last season was released in three segments, eight episodes each which began airing in August 2021, and the final episode aired on November 20, 2022.

The final season saw a significant focus on the Commonwealth, a progressive community that was heavily featured in the comic story as well.

Netflix Walking Dead release date

On Jan. 6, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET season 11 of The Walking Dead will release on Netflix. This will allow fans who have not seen the final season to view it and those who love a rewatch the opportunity to watch the entire series in one place.

The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead universe is far from ending. The first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, will premiere season 8 sometime in 2023, and the first direct spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in April 2023. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been filming in France and will also see a premiere sometime this year.

January 6, 2023, also marks the beginning of filming for The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne, working title Summit, in Atlanta. The series will film in Atlanta until February, when production moves to New Jersey.

January 6, 2023, also marks the beginning of filming for The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne, working title Summit, in Atlanta. The series will film in Atlanta until February, when production moves to New Jersey.