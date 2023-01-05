Three medical conditions linked to frequent nocturnal awakening

“In addition to obstructive sleep apnea, other breathing disorders like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can disrupt sleep through the night,” it says.

Common indications of airway disruptions include waking up with a dry mouth, and morning headaches.

Finally, neurological disorders are a third common cause of nighttime awakening, but should not be confused with common changes in sleep patterns as a person ages.

“Although it is normal to undergo a number of changes to sleep patterns as people age, those with conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are more likely to experience a nighttime awakening and have trouble returning to sleep,” explains the Sleep Foundation.

