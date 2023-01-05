Transfer news LIVE – Man Utd medical today, Chelsea keen on £60m

The January transfer window is now in full swing and the majority of Premier League clubs are hard at work behind closed doors to put their plans for the mid-season market into action. Just shy of £300million was spent by teams in England’s top flight in January earlier this year and it seems as though a similar collective outlay could be splashed on new players over the coming weeks as managers up and down the country look to prepare their ranks for the all-important run-in.

Manchester United are yet to make any confirmed signings but are thought to be active on a number of fronts, including in the loan market as they seek a new back-up goalkeeper to replace Martin Dubravka after he was recalled by Newcastle at the start of this month. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain in talks with Benfica over a money-spinning move for World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez, although a deal is said to be some way off being agreed at this stage in negotiations.

Arsenal have also been tipped to splash the cash before the end of the January window and are still trying to broker a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for the services of long-term target Mykhaylo Mudryk over the next few weeks. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to land the 21-year-old at all, though, with Chelsea understood to be attempting to hijack the move by muscling their way into the frame for his signature.

