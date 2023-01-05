Vitamin D supplements could reduce your risk of cancer by 38%

Taking vitamin D supplements during the colder months is non-negotiable. From keeping your bones healthy to boosting your immune system, vitamin D plays a crucial part in your overall health. What’s more, research suggests the sunshine vitamin could even stave off cancer.

Being stripped of vitamin D means your risk of various illnesses, including several types of cancer, grows higher.

But can topping up your levels of the sunshine vitamin cut your risk of the deadly disease?

Harvard researchers set out to investigate the connection between cancer and vitamin D in a randomised trial, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Looking at 25,871 people, the research team instructed the participants to take 2,000 International Units (IU) of the vitamin per day.

