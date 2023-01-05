Web3.0 infrastructure GreenPower Network’s debut at CES 2023

The Web3.0 infrastructure GreenPower Network, together with its strategic hardware partner Immotor, a leading player in the market for portable power storage devices, has been invited to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. CES is the world’s largest electronics consumer show, drawing in massive multinationals, innovative newcomers, enthusiasts, and investors to share products and ideas on cutting-edge of innovation and technology. GreenPower Network is going to showcase the transformative power of its Web3.0 infrastructure at CES 2023.

GreenPower Network is a Web3 infrastructure designed for global sustainability activists, which aims to solve insufficient global power coverage in an efficient, competitive and sustainable way. GreenPower Network integrates Web3.0 technology with global green energy hardware and facilities, encouraging users’ energy-saving behavior through a green energy big data certification system based on distributed network technology. Sustainable choices locally create sustainable changes globally, and with GreenPower Network, users are empowered and motivated to make those choices.

GreenPower Network pioneers a decentralized GreenPower ID (GID), which can be activated by Avatar NFTs that act as a user’s digital double. Avatars can be bound to sustainable power devices, allowing virtual identities to change the physical world. GreenPower Network authenticates and records green energy data, issuing a unique certificate to those who contribute to sustainability. GreenPower Network enables Web3.0 users to earn revenue by completing green energy tasks, so that the smart choice will always be the sustainable choice.

As a digital infrastructure creator, GreenPower Network is cooperating with multiple power hardware providers to bring its vision to market. Along with showcasing its product, GreenPower Network looks forward to sharing ideas and forging new partnerships at CES. Consumer electronics companies of all sizes can affirm their commitment to a healthy future by joining GreenPower Network in making Web3.0 a force for global sustainable energy.

