Woman of the Dead – Review | Netflix Series | Heaven of Horror

Characters with flaws are real!

The story of Woman of the Dead (or Totenfrau, which is an even cooler title) is all about Blum. Her full name is Brünhilde Blum, but nobody uses her first name. She’s the owner of a funeral home in an area known for its idyllic ski resort. She’s also the mother of two young children, who are shaken to the core by the violent death of her husband.

She witnesses the supposed accident (which is a wild scene that shook me as well) and soon realizes that it was no accident. He was murdered in order to hide terrible secrets that he was about to expose. The police aren’t much help – despite her deceased husband being a police officer himself.

That means it’s up to her, so she sets out on a vendetta of biblical proportions. To be fair, much of what Blum (Anna Maria Mühe) ends up doing is in self-defense. She discovers some huge secrets and when someone threatens her, she is quick to defend herself.

The hunter becomes the hunted, but those she is chasing, grossly underestimate Blum. Much in the style of South Korean stories, Woman of the Dead is full of flawed and realistic characters. And this definitely goes for Blum as well, which makes the story work so much better.

Anna Maria Mühe is perfect as Blum

Blum is often unlikable when she forgets to appreciate those who care for her – or focus on her kids, who also lost their father. But this is exactly why she comes across as a real person. Not some action movie or comic book vendetta character. This is not that kind of story!

As Blum, we see Anna Maria Mühe (the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin) deliver a strong and intense performance. She is flawed and brilliant, and terrible and utterly realistic in how she reacts. Okay, most people wouldn’t kill, but rather “just” try to survive when in danger. However, you have to remember that she is out for revenge.

The entire cast of this Netflix series is actually very strong. If it wasn’t, then it wouldn’t work as a whole and it most certainly does. I especially liked Yousef Sweid (Unorthodox) as Reza, who helps at the funeral home, and Romina Küper. She plays Dunja, a young woman trafficked to Austria by people with very cruel intentions.