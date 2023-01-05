Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner drops huge Jamie Dutton death hint

Reilly also took part in the interviews and admitted Jamie’s behaviour was “dangerous”.

“He’s decided which side he’s on fully and finally,” she said. “She has something against him but he has something much bigger against her father and the way they operate.

“That’s the way they do things. It’s not that Beth is innocent, but I do think that it is now going to be used against them by Jamie – and that’s dangerous,” Reilly teased.

With many of the cast recognising the potentially deadly repercussions of Jamie’s actions, could the latter half of season five finally kill off one of the show’s most divisive characters?

Yellowstone season 5 returns to Paramount Network in the USA and Paramount+ in the UK in Summer of 2023.