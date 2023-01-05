Your iPhone and Apple Watch get heart-racing update at perfect





If your New Year’s resolution was to lose some weight and get a little fitter then Apple has just released an update that will definitely help. The US technology firm’s Fitness+ service, which is available to Apple Watch and iPhone owners, already offered a swathe of ways to get your heart pumping but now it’s giving users even more opportunties to ramp up their weekly exercise.

The free upgrade, which is being rolled out throughout this month, includes a whole new workout genre with kickboxing now added for the first time. The classes, which are led by trainers Jamie-Ray Hartshorne and Nez Dally, can all be performed at home without the need for any extra equipment. Apple says they will help improve overall cardio fitness along with boosting strength. As well as introducing kickboxing, Fitness+ is also adding workouts that feature music from global superstar Beyoncé. In fact, a total of seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. Beyoncé now joins other stars whose songs are available on the platform with Ed Sheran and Taylor Swift just two of the other famous faces that feature. If you need some extra help getting motivated after the Christmas binge then Apple is also launching two new programmes aimed at helping you get started.

These collections include “6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness” and “Level Up Your Core Training” with both offering simple ways to boost your fitness over a set period of time. The next big update will please anyone who uses the Time to Walk function with a number of new stars bringing their stories to this service including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Segel, Nina Hoss and Colman Domingo. Time to Walk launched on Fitness+ in 2021 with it aimed at making a stroll around the park a little more interesting. Finally, there are now new ways to relax via Fitness+ with a brand-new Meditation theme, Sleep, being added to the Meditation library. Apple has confirmed that new sleep meditations will be introduced every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off.