The rising cost of groceries like milk and eggs is out of control.

But when Cardi B popped off on Twitter, questioning the price of lettuce, people quickly pointed out she’s Richy Rich.

It all started with her Jan. 3 tweet when she wrote, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑 You might as well eat outside !!”

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !!


Twitter: @iamcardib

She then followed up her tweet with another, writing, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at? 😑 “


VH1 / Via Twitter: @iamcardib

After reading replies like, “Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more,” Cardi posted one of her signature expletive-filled rants captioned, “PSA!!!!”

Cardi B Responded After People Called Her Out For Being “Too

@St_Amun_Ra @iamcardib The fact she’s not broke at all and still concerned about the rapidly increasing price of food should make you appreciate her post even more.

The empathy for those less fortunate financially is absolutely implied.


Twitter: @clauderivest

“Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food prices and y’all motherfuckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce, why you complaining about this?’” she started.

“That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna fuckin’, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting.”

“I get a summary of the money being spent in my home every week so when I’m starting to see that, like, groceries is tripling up, it’s like, ay yo what the fuck is going on?”

“Like, lettuce was, like, $2 a couple months ago and now it’s, like, fucking $7 — of course I’m-a say something. The fuck? Because if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood are motherfucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck?”

“And I have a big platform so I do want anybody that’s responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down. They might see my shit and they gone put it down. So shut the fuck up!”

Following the expletive-ridden PSA, she responded to someone who was still quick to doubt her platform isn’t enough for change. “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”

Cardi B Responded After People Called Her Out For Being “Too

Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know https://t.co/cyV24Kzqdp


Twitter: @iamcardib

Real talk: Cardi B has all my votes as the next speaker of the House.





