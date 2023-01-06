Cardi B Responded After People Called Her Out For Being “Too

The rising cost of groceries like milk and eggs is out of control.
It all started with her Jan. 3 tweet when she wrote, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑 You might as well eat outside !!”
She then followed up her tweet with another, writing, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at? 😑 “
After reading replies like, “Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more,” Cardi posted one of her signature expletive-filled rants captioned, “PSA!!!!”
“Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food prices and y’all motherfuckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce, why you complaining about this?’” she started.
“That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna fuckin’, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting.”
“I get a summary of the money being spent in my home every week so when I’m starting to see that, like, groceries is tripling up, it’s like, ay yo what the fuck is going on?”
“Like, lettuce was, like, $2 a couple months ago and now it’s, like, fucking $7 — of course I’m-a say something. The fuck? Because if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood are motherfucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck?”
“And I have a big platform so I do want anybody that’s responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down. They might see my shit and they gone put it down. So shut the fuck up!”
Following the expletive-ridden PSA, she responded to someone who was still quick to doubt her platform isn’t enough for change. “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”
Real talk: Cardi B has all my votes as the next speaker of the House.
