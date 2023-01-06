Exotic fruit juice shown to have anti-cancer effects against

The charity cautions: “We have no sense of pain inside our lungs, so it can be difficult to spot changes until they affect our breathing or start to affect other parts of our chest or body.”

Anybody experiencing any signs of lung cancer are encouraged to book a doctor’s appointment.

Testing for lung cancer can include scans, X-rays, blood tests, and biopsies.

If a tumour is found, the state of lung cancer will be determined, depending on its size and if it has spread elsewhere in the body.