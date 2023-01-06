Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘funny as f**k’ Daniel Craig on Knives Out

The first Knives Out focused on Benoit Blanc investigating the death of Harlan, played by Christopher Plummer.

While the sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton who invites friends for a trip to his private island to solve his own murder.

Glass Onion had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23.

The movie stars James Bond star, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn and appearances from Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant.