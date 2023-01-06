Lewis Hamilton tipped for two more years in F1 despite stalled

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton’s contract is once again among Formula 1’s major talking points heading into the 2023 season. The upcoming campaign is the last on Hamilton’s current deal after a disappointing 2022, which marked the first time in 16 seasons that he failed to claim so much as a single race victory.
The soon-to-be 38-year-old recently told German newspaper Bild that he and team principal Toto Wolff are yet to sit down and discuss an extension, though he “will definitely stay” with the Silver Arrows for the foreseeable. Those comments have caused a spike in attention regarding Hamilton’s future and just how long he’ll continue to compete.
And Express Sport readers have weighed in to say two more seasons seems the most sensible prediction, with 33.1 per cent of the 8,175 readers surveyed suggesting as such. That figure just about beat those who believe the 2023 season will be Hamilton’s last in F1, which accounted for 28.7 per cent (around 2,350 readers) of the vote.
Almost exactly one quarter of those who answered were more upbeat about his shelf life as 25.9 per cent of those polled said he would drive for three more years and compete into his 40s. And a little less than half of that (12.3 per cent) answered they believed the Briton would go on for four or more years.
A sixth-place finish in 2022 marked the first time Hamilton has ended an F1 campaign outside the top five. George Russell’s run to fourth meant it was also the first season in which he’s placed behind a team-mate since Nico Rosberg was crowned world champion in 2016.
His joint-record of seven world titles is currently level with F1 legend and fellow Mercedes alumnus Michael Schumacher, arguably the most desirable benchmark in motorsport. Between the calamitously controversial end to 2021 and last season’s issues with the W13 design, one could forgive Hamilton for running low on motivation heading into the closing stages of his current contract.
The veteran has also hit headlines this week after admitting his passion to continue driving isn’t what it used to be. “Sometimes you wake up and have this feeling: I don’t want to do this anymore,” he added in his candid interview with Bild.
“And sometimes you wake up and think: I can still do other things my whole life, there is definitely more I want to achieve.” Hamilton has already ventured into the fashion world and is a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger, while he’s also indicated he could pursue a post-F1 career in Hollywood.
Wolff recently assured this year’s Mercedes design will be “full of surprises” as he and Hamilton look to point the Silver Arrows back to the sport’s summit. Breaking Red Bull’s grip on the sport will be no easy feat, but Hamilton is running out of time as he delves deeper into the twilight phase of a glittering F1 career.
