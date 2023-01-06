Lewis Hamilton tipped for two more years in F1 despite stalled

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton’s contract is once again among Formula 1’s major talking points heading into the 2023 season. The upcoming campaign is the last on Hamilton’s current deal after a disappointing 2022, which marked the first time in 16 seasons that he failed to claim so much as a single race victory.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old recently told German newspaper Bild that he and team principal Toto Wolff are yet to sit down and discuss an extension, though he “will definitely stay” with the Silver Arrows for the foreseeable. Those comments have caused a spike in attention regarding Hamilton’s future and just how long he’ll continue to compete.

And Express Sport readers have weighed in to say two more seasons seems the most sensible prediction, with 33.1 per cent of the 8,175 readers surveyed suggesting as such. That figure just about beat those who believe the 2023 season will be Hamilton’s last in F1, which accounted for 28.7 per cent (around 2,350 readers) of the vote.

Almost exactly one quarter of those who answered were more upbeat about his shelf life as 25.9 per cent of those polled said he would drive for three more years and compete into his 40s. And a little less than half of that (12.3 per cent) answered they believed the Briton would go on for four or more years.

