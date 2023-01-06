Local Event: The Next Station to Heaven: Growing up in New Canaan

Re-live the memories of growing up in New Canaan in the 60’s and 70’s! THIS SATURDAY EVENING AT 7:00 pm at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.

Written and presented by New Canaan’s own Robert (Bobby) Troup. Born and raised here, his parents were New Canaan royalty; Bob “Papa Blue” Troup (aka “The Colonel”) and his beautiful wife, Addie.

The story is a retrospective of a wonderful community. In this quaint setting we find a George Bailey-like central character who is constantly wrestling with his place amongst the fine cast of citizens that make up the town. It’s a tale of how this (apparently) affable outcast negotiates his way towards adulthood. There’s history! There’s intrigue! Yes, and there’s drama!!! There’s also Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and a really understanding and compassionate school bus driver that help out along the way.

It’s a tale of how popular alternative culture, in the 60’s and 70’s, crept its way into and influenced a small conservative New England town (Have you ever heard of the Beatles?)

It’s about how the restrictive morals of an affluent suburban American community shaped Bobby’s perspective on life (and how his friends and he reacted to it).

Finally it’s a story of his relationship with one of the town’s most notorious and well loved personalities; his father, “Papa Blue.”

This will be a roughly 90 minute monologue performance of selections from a future book/play which he spent a great deal of time pouring his heart and soul into.

It will be funny, sad, heroic, trite, and altogether enjoyable. Bobby guarantees you’ll laugh, you’ll cry and maybe you’ll even lob some rotten tomatoes his way he you don’t like what I have to say! Maybe some of you will even recognize yourselves in the stories!

Come reminisce!