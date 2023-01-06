Princess Diana’s ‘bold’ pendant from 1987 may fetch ‘under £7k’

Princess Diana wore many enviable jewels during the 1980s and 1990s, but one of her most “iconic” items was a crucifix pendant encrusted with several precious gems. While Diana owned much of the jewellery she wore, she also borrowed on occasion, and this particular necklace actually belonged to the former group chief executive of renowned jeweller Asprey and Garrard.

In the week a royal necklace worn by Prince Harry is hitting headlines and evoking memories of Princess Diana, royal fans might be interested in the auction of the Attallah Cross pendant which was last seen when it was worn by Diana in 1987.

The auction opens today at Sotheby’s at 2pm UK time and lasts until Wednesday, January 18 at 4:30pm.

Experts at 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller, spoke to Express.co.uk about this iconic jewel and how much they reckon it will sell for at auction.

77 Diamonds managing director Tobias Kormind said: “In the week another royal necklace is hitting headlines and evoking memories of Diana in many hearts, this regal amethyst and diamond cross pendant last worn in 1987 by Diana, Princess of Wales, at the peak of her beauty as she embraced a bolder, more confident style, could attract a flurry of interest.

