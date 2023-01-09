7 Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter and Prince fight and Sienna

With fresh faces relocating to Chester and some of the regular characters dealing with difficult decisions, Hollyoaks fans are in for a pretty eventful time ahead.
As the soap welcomes newcomers Lacey (Annabelle Davis) and Rayne (Jemma Donovan), a new shared house is set to become the centre of a love triangle.
Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is presented with a tough choice when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) needs surgery and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) have financial troubles.
Read on for your spoilers for 16th – 20th January.
