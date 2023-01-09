Apple Music users complain gapless playback is broken after iOS

Apple Music users complain again that gapless playback is broken after the iOS 16.2 update. It’s been a month since the company released this software update with the Freeform app, changes on the Live Activities, and even new features for Apple Music with the Sing function. Still, it seems something has also broken for some users on the music streaming service.

Several people have complained on Reddit (via 9to5Mac) about broken gapless playback. BGR staff has also experienced the same issue. For example, if you try to listen to an album where a song seamlessly transitions to another, you’ll notice that Apple Music will make you wait a few seconds to jump to the new tune.

While this is not a problem for those who like listening to songs on shuffle, it’s a very frustrating experience with the second part of The Beatles’ Abbey Road or any Lord Huron album, for example.

A user posted:

This problem seems to be affecting iPhone and iPad users running iOS 16.2 as well as those with the first beta of iOS 16.3. Even HomePod owners are experiencing gapless playback being broken.

It’s important to note that not only this isn’t the first major bug with iOS 16.2, as Apple has also pulled out the new Home app architecture, but it’s also an issue Apple Music owners faced with iOS 15.4 last year.

Since Apple Music users need to wait for Apple to release a new iOS update to fix known issues, it’s been a month that the company has been offering a poor music experience to its subscribers.

That said, it’s also worth noting that crossfade, which allows a song to fade in/fade out to start another, is still nowhere to be found on Apple Music for iPhone.