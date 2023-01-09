Implenia JV Lands CHF375 Million Contract to Build Tunnel in

Sales 2022 3 563 M

3 828 M

3 828 M Net income 2022 78,7 M

84,5 M

84,5 M Net Debt 2022 168 M

181 M

181 M P/E ratio 2022 9,59x Yield 2022 0,67% Capitalization 734 M

788 M

788 M EV / Sales 2022 0,25x EV / Sales 2023 0,23x Nbr of Employees 7 653 Free-Float 66,4%

Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.





Period : Day Week

Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 39,80 CHF Average target price 38,00 CHF Spread / Average Target -4,52% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.