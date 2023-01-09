|
|
|All news about IMPLENIA AG
|
|01/08
|Implenia JV Lands CHF375 Million Contract to Build Tunnel in Norway
|
MT
|01/06
|Implenia wins large and complex tunnelling project in Norway – E03 Boknafjord tun..
|
EQ
|2022
|Implenia : “Lilia” – The first tunnel boring machine for the construction of the Brenner B..
|
PU
|2022
|Sustainability at Implenia reflected in new ESG ratings
|
EQ
|2022
|Global markets live: HSBC, Tesla, Microsoft, Blackstone, Serco…
|
|2022
|Implenia : Start of excavation work at the entrance to the Lyon-Turin tunnel on the French..
|
PU
|2022
|Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer…
|
|2022
|Implenia-led JV Wins EUR250 Million Contract To Build Motorway Bridge In Germany
|
MT
|2022
|Implenia wins large, complex infrastructure project in Germany
|
EQ
|2022
|Global markets live: UBS, Apple, Nordstrom, Autodesk, Vmware…
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 563 M
3 828 M
3 828 M
|Net income 2022
|
78,7 M
84,5 M
84,5 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
168 M
181 M
181 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,59x
|Yield 2022
|0,67%
|
|Capitalization
|
734 M
788 M
788 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 653
|Free-Float
|66,4%
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|39,80 CHF
|Average target price
|38,00 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|-4,52%
Source link