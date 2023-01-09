ITA Hall of Fame Manager and Marketing & Communications

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association is presently seeking an experienced and highly-motivated individual with a passion for and knowledge of college tennis.

This is an exciting and critically important time for college tennis and the ITA in the fast-paced and ever-changing worlds of higher education and intercollegiate athletics.

ITA Hall of Fame (HOF) Manager responsibilities to include:

Serve as manager of the ITA Women’s Hall of Fame Website, and work to integrate with the ITA Men’s Hall of Fame Curate content and drive web traffic to the WHOF website Create and edit the stories and history of women’s college tennis through a variety of modes (e.g., video interviews, oral history interviews, article writing, pictures, etc.) Maintain current ITA brand guidelines Work to protect and preserve the history of the college tennis Create content to be shared in ITA Newsletters Maintain and develop Social Media channels (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok & Facebook) Create a consistent cadence of content Grow followers and engagement Help educate current student-athletes on the history of their sport Develop promotional campaigns for biannual WHOF ceremony Work closely with WHOF Committees and former inductees to share and develop content Provide logistical and promotional assistance for the ITA WHOF biannual induction ceremony at the College of William & Mary as well On-site ITA liaison during biannual induction ceremony Act as the ITA point person for queries related to the ITA WHOF and work closely with the College of William & Mary and Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce to ensure the growth of the ITA WHOF



ITA Marketing & Communications Coordinator responsibilities to include:

Assist ITA Senior Digital Manager with the writing of press releases, as well as possible research and writing of feature stories.

Serve as Marketing and Communications point of contact at a select number of ITA Events and Championships Share stories and results from ITA Events and Championships to the ITA website, ITA social media channels, and national media Manage ITA Photo Library on SmugMug for ITA Events and Championships Assist in the planning and execution of video content for the ITA website and social media channels

Assist with the marketing and promotion of the ITA included but not limited to ITA Championships

Formulate and update key media lists for all ITA Championships Develop relationships with local media and tennis personnel to bolster excitement and attendance at ITA Championships Assist in formulating community engagement strategies for National ITA Championships Assist in creating community impact assessments after National ITA Championships to showcase the benefits of hosting ITA Championships to current and potential host sites

Maintain ITA signage inventory and assist with shipping process to ITA events

Provide additional support to team-based efforts as directed

Qualifications and Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree—preferably in a communications-related field. Writing and storytelling experience desired.

A deep appreciation for and understanding of the sport of tennis; interest in history

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Experience in managing various Social Media channels (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.)

Experience working with websites (preferably WordPress, WIX, SquareSpace, etc.)

Proficient in Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud (InDesign, Photoshop) applications

Familiarity with Google applications, Trello and Slack

Minimum of two years of sport management experience, preferably in the sport of tennis

Applicants should be detail-oriented, possess the ability and dedication to complete assigned projects, have the ability to work in high-pressure situations, and possess good interpersonal skills.

Additional Information:

Salary commensurate with ITA title, level and experience of the individual hired.

Position will report to the ITA Director of Communications & External Engagement.

Position will require limited travel throughout the year for championships and events.

The ITA is headquartered in Tempe, AZ. Remote work is a possibility.

Employee will be eligible for medical, dental, retirement, and life insurance benefits.

To Apply:

Please submit cover letter and resume (including the contact information for a minimum of three references) to: Rachel Dagen, Director of Special Projects & Executive Administrator rdagen@itatennis.com

Posting Date: January 9th, 2023

Application deadline: Open until filled

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the governing body of college tennis and a coaches association, both an advocate and an authority for the sport and its members. The ITA is committed to serving college tennis and returning the leaders of tomorrow while promoting both the athletic and academic achievements of the collegiate tennis community. The ITA, founded in 1956, is comprised of more than 1,750 men’s and women’s varsity tennis teams representing more than 1,250 institutions and 3,000 coaches, while administering numerous regional and national championships, and the ITA/Tennis Point College Tennis Rankings for 20,000 college varsity student-athletes across five levels of play. The ITA also bolsters an industry leading awards program for players and coaches to honor excellence in academics, leadership, and sportsmanship. Keep up with all of the excitement around college tennis by visiting WeAreCollegeTennis.com

and following the ITA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and LinkedIn.