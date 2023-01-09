Mosaic Data Science Combats Climate Change & Accelerates ESG

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaic Data Science contributed machine learning algorithm development & deployment services to help a leading power firm automate the process of quantifying the switch to renewable energy portfolios from traditional energy sources while exploring the costs and tradeoffs of said offerings for their business-to-business customers. The solution is designed for enterprises that require power to a diverse set of business functions, such as industrial warehouses, production plants, and related physical infrastructure.

The application relies on a highly scalable, custom mathematical optimization algorithm to select the products to eliminate or offset the emissions required to reach the GHG targets. Mosaic’s data scientists collaborated with key stakeholders to lay out requirements for an interactive dashboard and the algorithms driving the portfolio recommendations.

In the past, this had been a manual, error-prone, and time-consuming effort as sales personnel had to piece together a portfolio to cover energy usage across tens of thousands of service locations for a customer over a multi-decade window. Automating the process is a massive win for the energy company and its customers.

As the world becomes increasingly exposed to climate change impacts, more companies have stepped up their efforts to provide environmental, social, and governance reports (ESG) with emissions reduction goals. The project is just one example of the many use cases of data science techniques in solving carbon footprint reduction problems and combating climate change, contributing to a healthier future for our planet.

Mosaic also works with a leading risk management software company to accelerate ESG adoption among global corporations. Mosaic is designing ML-based solutions to help corporations make more sustainable decisions.

According to Gartner, artificial intelligence was named one of the top technologies by CEOs to help accelerate sustainable business progress and could help deliver nearly one-third of the carbon emission reductions required by 2030.

“Mosaic’s artificial intelligence and machine learning skills can help the organizations focus on sustainable processes & practices,” said Drew Clancy, VP of Marketing and Sales. “Too often people generalize AI as trying to sell you more products, but this technology should play a critical role in increasing our resilience to the effects of climate change by helping us identify risk factors and develop plans to mitigate them.”

Companies that put AI at their core are far more likely to contribute positively to climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation efforts than those that do not. Mosaic continues to be a champion of sustainability in its business practices.

About Mosaic Data Science

Mosaic Data Science is a leading AI/ML services company focused on helping organizations build and deploy custom solutions. The company makes complex artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions actionable, explainable, and usable to any organization.

