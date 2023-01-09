







The Duke of Sussex has likened his children’s relationship to that of of his and Prince William during his interview to ITV’s Tom Bradby



Prince Harry has made comparisons between his sibling rivalry with Prince William and the relationship between his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Opening up to Tom Bradby in his ITV interview on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his account of the Prince of Wales in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes surprising comment about Lili and Archie’s relationship

When Tom remarked this his account of his brother “begins with deep, deep love”, Harry responded: “Love but also separation. Which I think will really surprise people, the fact that we grew up – I mean our mother was dressing us in the same clothes to start with, William didn’t like that, I think I seem to remember I found it quite funny.

“But the older, younger sort of sibling rivalry as such, now is only really becoming real to me. For instance, I talk about the relationship between William and myself at Eton and the fact that he didn’t really want to know me, and you know, as the younger brother that sucks.”

He continued: “It’s like ‘Come on, you left me at Ludgrove and now I’m here at Eton – now we’re at the same school, let’s go’. He didn’t want anything to do with me and that hurt at the time. But now, well the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like ‘No, no Lili, I need my space, I need my space’, now I get it.

Harry compared Archie and Lilibet’s relationship to his with William

“I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling. But in the moment, at the time, I didn’t really grasp that, I didn’t really realise it, but yes, I’ve always loved my brother.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry revealed that he has “no intentions” of hurting his brother and father, King Charles, with the revelations from his book. “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do,” he said. “Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been to, uh, any intention to harm them or hurt them. You know, the truth is something that I need to rely on.

The interview aired on ITV on Sunday

“After many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, you know, again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image.”

