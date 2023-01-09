Categories
Under occupation in Ukraine, a dairy cow makes a difference


Ukrainians of all ages, all over their country, have been suffering the effects of Russia’s invasion. But few endured as much last year as old-age pensioners subjected to Russian occupation.

In his village in eastern Ukraine, overrun by Russian troops last March, Anatolii survived until the Ukrainian army liberated the area by relying on a dairy cow, a vegetable patch, and an orchard. And on the firewood he chopped in the woods when the electricity went off.

Some older villagers could not evacuate when danger threatened – they couldn’t move quickly enough to assembly points – and some simply refused to leave their homes.

Elsewhere, it was the isolation that was most painful; phone networks went down in many Russian-occupied areas. Now that the Ukrainian army has won back control, communications can relieve that pain, or make it worse. Many older people learned that relatives of theirs have been killed.

Suggested For You

But they soldier on. Galina Gontarenko, who survived seven months of Russian occupation, is now free to join her son’s family far from the front, but she won’t do so. “I’d be a burden on my son,” she says bluntly. “He has three kids already. I’m on my own.”

Late last October, soon after Ukrainian forces had recaptured his village from the Russians, Anatolii jumped on his bicycle and rode to the small town of Sviatohirsk. He had an old-age pension to collect, along with leukemia medicine for his wife.

For months, shifting front lines in eastern Ukraine had left Anatolii – who, like many in the region, was cautious about sharing his last name – cut off not only from pensions and medicines, but also from basic goods and services.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces partially destroyed Anatolii’s home in Yarove, a village of 600 people. The electricity went off in April, obliging him to cut firewood in the forest. He and his wife survived, he says, thanks to a dairy cow, a vegetable patch, and an orchard.

Why We Wrote This

Older people in eastern Ukraine have borne hard lives for decades. Surviving Russian military occupation last year required them to tap even deeper reserves of endurance.

“It was anarchy in our village,” recalls Anatolii, a retired factory worker with a wiry frame and an unkempt, silver beard. “We had neither Russians nor Ukrainians in charge. No one asked us anything. Nobody helped us.”

Nationwide, about 1 in 4 Ukrainians are over age 60, but across eastern Ukraine, the majority of those who did not evacuate when fighting broke out were older people for whom the rigors of Russian occupation were often augmented by frailty, ill health, and isolation.

