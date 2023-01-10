Freddie Mercury battled ‘a**hole’ rock star over duet

Freddie was many things: a sublimely gifted singer, composer and musician – and a generous and devoted friend. Nobody, however, could ever accuse him of being meek and mild. His PA and close friend Peter Freestone told Express Online that the star actually used to enrage people on purpose: “Freddie would provoke fights because that gave him the impetus to work, it got his juices flowing.” There are fabulous tales of him sparring with Bowie, who died on this day in 2016. The superstars famously locked horns during their collaboration on Under Pressure, but the real clash came over a completely different recording. The truth emerged during a fascinating interview with Freddie from 1983

The original Queen sessions with Bowie took place in Switzerland, where Brian May fondly remembers the two singers constantly clashing.

Freddie recalled: “We were friends from a long time back. We were in Montreux in Switzerland, we own a studio there, and he lives there and he kept coming to the studio and listening to our tracks and we were jamming to some of his old songs..

“One night were were having dinner and after that we going back into the studio…and it just happened and he said, ‘Why don’t we start fooling around and see what happens?’ We started playing around on the piano and the rest of the band were there and Under Pressure started to build.”