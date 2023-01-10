Harry scorned for claiming kill count as part of ‘healing





As part of a discussion about his military career, the Duke of Sussex wrote about his time in Afghanistan where he served two tours and reportedly killed 25 Taliban. The publication of the number of people he killed outraged readers, notably among military veterans who claim it is something those who have been to war do not discuss.

He told People: “I don’t know that you ever fully reconcile the painful elements of being at war. “This is something each soldier has to confront…we often talk about the parts of our service that haunt us – the lives lost, the lives taken. “There’s truly no right or wrong way to try and navigate these feelings, but I know from my own healing journey that silence has been the least effective remedy. “Expressing and detailing my experience is how I chose to deal with it, in the hopes it would help others.” Despite his efforts to defend his comments in his memoir, SAS veteran Phil Campion, who campaigns for the mental health of soldiers, said that there is a difference between speaking to a friend or family member and publishing a kill count in a book. READ MORE: Prince Harry writes of secret sexcapade with Meghan in Soho House

Harry discussed the topic on The Late Show in the US with Stephen Colbert, saying that he decided to share the sensitive information following his work with veterans. The royal said: “I think the most important thing is to be honest and to give space to others, to be able to share their experiences without any shame. “My whole goal and attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.” During the interview, he continued to accuse the press of manipulating his words by “dangerously” taking them out of context and that the past few days have been “very hurtful”.

