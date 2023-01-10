Hilary Swank Had To Fake That She Was A Terrible Runner In Order

The actor, who announced that she’s expecting twins back in October, was in the middle of working on her series Alaska Daily when she found out she was pregnant.
While she wasn’t ready to tell the show’s cast and crew the news at the time, she realized she was going to have to figure out how to hide her pregnancy.
The most difficult task came when it was time to film running scenes for her character, who is an avid jogger in the show.
“To do one to two minutes on screen, takes two hours,” Hilary said on The Late Late Show. “They want it from this angle, this angle. … You’ll be running for two hours. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m pregnant. I can’t tell anybody.'”
Hilary then devised a plan to tell the crew that she was a “really bad runner” and needed a stunt double.
“They were like, all of them, like, ‘Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, real bad,'” Hilary explained.
When her coworkers weren’t totally convinced, they asked her to show off her running skills so they could see how bad it really was.
“I was like, ‘OK, how do I look like a real bad runner?’ I’m not a great runner to start with. But I was like, ‘I really gotta sell this so that I get my stunt double,'” Hilary said.
She continued, “But I ran, and these four men all looked at each other and went, ‘Yeah, you need a stunt double.'”
While the men did try to offer her some running tips, Hilary held firm — and she was able to get a stunt double!