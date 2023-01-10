Missing British aid workers in Ukraine got caught in ‘Russian





As two British aid workers now missing in Ukraine made attempts to evacuate civilians from the frontline in the east, Russian forces “mounted an offensive” and wrought havoc on the nearby area, a colleague of the pair has said. Christopher Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, had been “pushing into” Soledar to “perform an evacuation” when “Russian forces unfortunately mounted an offensive on the village”, aid worker Christian Campbell reported. The news is concerning for the loved ones of the missing men in light of reports recent Russian attacks on Soledar had been brutal and sweeping.

The parents of one of the British men missing have since spoken of feeling "raw" in the aftermath of their son's disappearance. Christine Parry, Mr Parry's mother, told MailOnline: "It's all very raw at the moment. We are just trying to inform family members about what is going on." His father Robin Parry reportedly said: "We are all very proud of Chris and the work he has been doing." Mr Parry, who was born in Truro, Cornwall, but moved to Cheltenham, had previously spoken of evacuating people from the frontline.

