NCIS LA boss explains reason for Hetty’s return

In recent episodes, Callen has made several references to his former boss as he prepares to get married to Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly).

During a chat with Hanna, the special agent jokes about taking one of the NCIS’ expensive suits to be dry-cleaned before he wears it at the wedding.

“Hetty’ll kill you if you do that,” Hanna warns, to which Callen retorts: “Well, she’d have to come out of hiding first.”

Could this be foreshadowing Hetty’s long-awaited return just in time to attend Callen’s wedding at the end of the season?

NCIS: Los Angeles continues Sundays on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

