North American leaders set aside tensions to focus on chips and

Leaders from the US, Mexico and Canada sought to set aside simmering tensions over drugs, trade and energy to focus on boosting investment in producing semiconductors and quelling a migration crisis that has caused political headaches for Joe Biden.

For Biden, the US’s southern border has been at the top of the agenda for the two-day summit in Mexico City with Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The US president has faced intensifying criticism from Republicans about waves of migrants from across the region. Last week he said he would increase expulsions and expand a scheme to encourage legal entry for certain citizens, and made his first trip as president to the border.

On Tuesday Biden thanked Mexico for agreeing to take back migrants who had not followed legal pathways to get to the US.

“Our entire hemisphere is experiencing unprecedented levels of migration,” Biden said in Mexico City’s National Palace on Tuesday. “It’s putting real strain on the communities in both Mexico and the United States.”

López Obrador’s government has largely accommodated US migration policies that have left thousands stranded at the border. On Monday, though, he rebuked the US for abandoning Latin America, and asked for more investment for development and for legal status for millions of Mexicans in the US without visas.

During the summit, the three North American leaders agreed to organise the first ever trilateral semiconductor forum and work on installing electric vehicle chargers along international borders, the White House said on Tuesday,

As US tensions with China grow, Mexico in particular stands to benefit from potentially billions of dollars in investment as factories expand production in North America. Last year, the US Congress passed a law that included subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles assembled in the region.

But nationalist López Obrador’s energy policies, which favour dirtier power from the state utility over private renewables, have deterred investment. The US has requested a consultation over the measures, alleging that they violate the USMCA trade agreement, while business leaders have become increasingly frustrated with the lack of movement.

The leaders’ statements on Tuesday did not address energy supply in Mexico, which would be a cornerstone of the plan to make North America a powerhouse in clean energy, electric vehicles and chips.

The US and Mexico, which share a 2,000-mile land border, are also working to repair a damaged security relationship, which covers issues from corruption to the northward flow of the deadly drug fentanyl.

Mexico and Canada are the US’s top trading partners, and in 2018 the three countries updated their free trade agreement.

Trudeau’s office said that he had discussed an array of trade issues with Biden, including concerns over “Buy American” provisions that favour US goods. The prime minister’s office said Biden will visit Canada in March.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the leaders also jointly condemned violent riots in Brazil’s government quarter, and Canada said it discussed how to address the deteriorating political situation in Haiti with the US.