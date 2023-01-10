Planting seeds for Bahrain eco-friendly future | THE DAILY

Additionally, these projects aim to promote zero waste life, as well as promote and encourage the local farming economy. Hasan Al Mansoor, President of the Rotary Club of Salmaniya, told The Daily Tribune: “We have demonstrated that local farming is possible and we encourage others to participate in sustainable living in the Kingdom.” He further expanded on the projects, adding: “The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organised the yearly service project (the greenhouse project), and we invited beneficiaries from the Bahrain Down Syndrome Care Center, Al Rahma Center, and The Friendship Society for the Blind to plant seeds of various crops in the greenhouse. “The Khalid Janahi Charity has always been kind enough to provide the greenhouse and helpers to plant the seeds. This project has helped educate and encourage participants in the process of farming and sustainable living.” For the permaculture initiative, The Rotary Club of Salmaniya and Learn to Grow jointly organised a holistic farming educational activity day for the beneficiaries of Dreams Society and the Friendship Society for the Blind with support from the newly chartered Rotaract Club of Muharraq. Hasan said: “The program is a hands-on activity designed for children to interact with nature and learn about permaculture as well as plants and animals located in Bahrain. “Activities include community circles, art workshops, and a music movement.

The event ended with the attendees waving the Bahrain flag in celebration of the National Day.” They also organised the sustainable farming project for children with cancer and survivors of cancer in January 2022. Children were able to enjoy a full day of activities which included learning about planting, feeding the farm animals, and harvesting vegetables from the farm. Hasan said: “The children are members of the Dream Society and Smile of Bahrain, in which both societies were very supportive of this project.