Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by winning against Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi next.

Adelaide WTA 500, other 32 results (Memorial Drive Tennis Park, hard, USD 780.637, most recent results first):