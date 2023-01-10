Categories
The Office is no longer leaving Netflix

Steve Carell in The Office


The Office will remain on Netflix internationally, per a new report. The hit series was originally set to leave the streamer this month. In the US, The Office is available to stream on NBC’s own service, Peacock.

According to What’s On Netflix (opens in new tab) (via The Independent (opens in new tab)), the streaming rights to the sit-com were due to expire in January 2023 in multiple territories. Considering The Office’s popularity, this was bad news for international subscribers. 

