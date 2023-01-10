The Point, Jan. 10, 2023: WUFT Special Report: Bradley Hulett





Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

• WUFT News Special Report: Bradley Hulett: ‘He was the glue of our team’ “Meagan was sitting in her Las Vegas hotel room when her son’s girlfriend called her cell phone. ‘Bradley’s been shot,’ the girl said hysterically. Meagan almost laughed. ‘Bradley hasn’t been shot,’ she said. ‘What are you talking about?’ Then, her husband called. The unimaginable solidified into stark reality.”

• The Alligator: Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame. “The Jacksonville native blossomed into a household name during his time at Florida. Tebow played a key role in the Gators’ run to the 2006 national championship in his freshman season. The following year, the Florida signal caller had one of the greatest seasons in program history.”

• Gainesville Sun ($): ‘Continue the fight’ “(Makayla) Flanders, a senior at Eastside High School, is the 2023 recipient of the Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship that is awarded by the King Commission and its partners. The scholarship is for $10,000.”

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF reinstates vehicle-restricted areas on campus. “According to a UF release, the restrictions are designed to improve pedestrian safety during peak traffic hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays when classes are in session.”

• The Alligator: Florida Museum of Natural History to rehouse nearly 200,000 jars of preserved animals. “Located next to the museum’s exhibit hall, the new facility will serve as a hallmark of the Florida Museum’s departments of ichthyology (involving fish), herpetology (involving amphibians and reptiles) and invertebrate zoology.”

• Mainstreet Daily News: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville. “The Faire will feature more than 150 artisans who travel from across the country to display and sell their traditional wares through one-of-a-kind items, such as jewelry, medieval clothing, and hand-blown glassware.”

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Florida’s ‘intellectual freedom’ college surveys ‘highly problematic,’ witness says. “A federal judge on Monday began hearing testimony in a trial over the constitutionality of a 2021 state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about ‘intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity’ on campus.”

• Florida Politics: Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz resigns. “Two months after the Florida Democratic Party suffered one of its worst elections in modern history, Party Chair Manny Diaz announced on Monday that he was resigning from office.”

• News Service of Florida: A federal judge has reopened the fight over Florida’s transgender athlete law. “U.S. District Judge Roy Altman on Friday issued an order reopening the transgender-athlete lawsuit, which had been on hold for nearly a year as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to the St. Johns County School Board bathroom policy.”

• Miami Herald ($): UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066. “A once-every-four-years scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that chomp on the layer of ozone in Earth’s atmosphere that shields the planet from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage.”

• WFLA-Tampa: Warnings about coyotes in Florida as coyote mating season approaches. “Coyotes have become a part of the wildlife landscape in Florida but with mating season about to be underway, experts warn to be prepared.”

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: All 3 Florida NFL teams make the playoffs. “The only other time all three teams had made the playoffs was 1997 when only the Buccaneers made it past the Wild Card round.”

• Politics: Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review

• World: Bolsonaro goes to hospital in Florida as Brazil cracks down on riots by his supporters

• Law: A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate

• National: How the Paycheck Protection Program went from good intentions to a huge free-for-all

• National: Thousands of nurses in New York City began striking today for a fair contract

• Health: Childhood obesity requires early, aggressive treatment, new guidelines say

• Business: New nation, new ideas: A study finds immigrants out-innovate native-born Americans