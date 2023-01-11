Big Apple Buzz | Noel Ashman hosts big bash, Mayor Adams shops

Noel Ashman and Power and Ozark star Joseph Sikora hosted a party at the Hustler strip club to preview clips from his new horror film “Fear” co-starring Mathew Modine’s daughter, Ruby Modine. Guests, including newly single Desperate Housewives star Jessie Metcalfe, heads swiveled when confronted with Joseph’s identical twin Albin Sikora. At one point the guys were surrounded by up to fifty women all angling to get some face time with the stars. Sikora’s fans ended up taking pictures with both brothers seemingly not caring who was who. Joseph’s wife Tania was by his side much to some of the girls’ disappointment. Grandmaster Melle Mel spun and performed the hits that made him and his band Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rappers to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; he also did a cover of Bon Jovi’s Like A Prayer. Ashman presented the guys with five bottles of Dom Pérignon which they all drank directly from the bottle, then Ashman sprayed the strippers with the pricey champagne who all cheered and kept on dancing as thousands of singles showered the stage…….

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Jan. 7 by Melanie L. Swanson, who works in luxury retail, and is also a Real Estate broker. The native New Yorker thanked Hizzoner for attending a recent event for brokers. Adams asked Swanson, “Is the real estate market roaring again?” She answered, “Not really.” He then proceeded to inform Swanson about a bank program where a person can pay rent with a credit card and then the bank evaluates how much rent New Yorkers should be paying. From there, Adams and his security team enjoyed shopping on the Fifth Avenue store’s sixth floor………

Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright was sworn in to her fifth term at midnight on New Year’s Eve by NYS Appellate Judge Barbara Kapnick and NYS Supreme Court Judge James C. Clynes. The celebration was hosted in Manhattan by prominent attorney Patricia Martone and the noted psychologist and author Barbara Rosen. The Assemblymember was joined by family and friends, including her husband, Jay Hershenson, a vice president and senior advisor to the president of Queens College, and Sandra Wilkin, Vice Chairperson of the CUNY Board of Trustees. Assemblymember Seawright was recently appointed by Speaker Carl Heastie to chair the NYS Assembly Committee on People With Disabilities. She represents the Upper Eastside, Yorkville and Roosevelt Island in Manhattan…..

The awards season started Jan. 8 with the National Board of Review presenting their annual gala that honors the best performances and films of 2022, reports Entertainment Weekly. The event took place at Cipriani 42nd Street and honored performers who included Colin Farrell who won Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin and singer Janelle Monae, who was named Best Supporting Actress for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Steven Spielberg made a rare appearance at the awards show, picking up the Best Director award for The Fabelmans. Gabriel LaBelle also won Breakthrough Performance for The Fabelmans…..

Blake Lively isn’t letting her fourth pregnancy with Ryan Reynolds halt her sense of fashion. On Jan. 8, the Gossip Girl alumni, who announced her pregnancy in September 2022 while on the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in the Big Apple, posted on Instagram, “When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button wear both. Who says two wrongs don’t make a right?,” reports E!

We Hear