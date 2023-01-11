Casper Ruud Rocks Netflix Theme Tune | ATP Tour | Tennis

It lasts but a second or two. But it’s one of the most iconic sounds in the world of entertainment: The distinctive Netflix ‘Ta dum’ theme tune.

But would you recognise it if imitated by the ATP pros who are the stars of the new Netflix series Break Point, which premieres 13 January? And who would nail it best?

In this case, a player who typically lets his racquet do the talking was the one to steal the show…

Social media lit up in praise of the performance of Norway’s Casper Ruud, who is in contention to climb to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings at the Australian Open.

Fans wrote…

CASPER RUUD MAKING MY DAY

word has it casper is still goin

casper a whole comedian

Legends are saying Casper is still going strong

Casper has so much personality

CASPER LMAO???????

we need the full, unedited take of casper just going like “mmMMMmmmMMMMmm” for a minute straight

Our last fan may just get this wish fulfilled on Thursday. Watch this space!