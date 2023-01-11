Charles did ‘headstands in just boxers’ like ‘skilled acrobat’

King Charles would perform daily half-naked headstands at Balmoral Castle, Prince Harry has claimed. According to the Duke of Sussex , the monarch suffered from “constant neck and back pain” as a result of old polo injures.

Writing in his memoir Spare, released on Tuesday, the Duke said that his father performed the exercises on the advice of a physio.

He said: “Balmoral had 50 bedrooms, one of which had been divided for me and Willy.

“Open the wrong door and you might burst in on Pa while his valet was helping him dress.

“Worse, you might blunder in as he was doing his headstands.”