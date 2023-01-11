Eddie Murphy mocks Will Smith in Golden Globes speech over Oscars

Comedic actor Eddie Murphy, 61, made a joke about Will Smith, 54, during last night’s glitzy Golden Globe Awards. The Beverly Hills Cop star made reference to the Independence Day actor’s infamous on-stage slap at the 2022 Oscars.
The Trading Places actor was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the star-studded event yesterday.
As he made his way on stage, the comedian offered up some simple advice for young creatives making their way in the film industry.
“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity… Just do these three things,” he told the audience.
“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”
Suggested For You
READ MORE: Warwick Davis ‘devastated’ and ‘can’t get over’ wife’s loss
The final quip referred to the controversial moment the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face live on stage at the Oscars.
Will smacked the subsequently-shocked comedian after he had cracked a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The actor has since resigned as a member of the Academy and has also apologised for his actions that night.
The joke Chris made was in relation to Jada’s decision to shave her head – something she has admitted felt heartbreaking – although the comedian has since claimed he wasn’t aware of this at the time.
Chris opted not to press charges against Will and has since joked about it in his stand-up routine on multiple occasions.
The morning after the incident, Will apologised to Chris, the Academy and the Williams family for his behaviour.
“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he said in a statement on Instagram.
“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.
“I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”
Last night’s Golden Globes saw Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans win best drama, while Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was awarded best comedy or musical.
Meanwhile, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary led on the TV awards front.
Game of Thrones fans were also delighted to see House of the Dragon win best TV drama series.