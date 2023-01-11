Eddie Murphy mocks Will Smith in Golden Globes speech over Oscars

Comedic actor Eddie Murphy, 61, made a joke about Will Smith , 54, during last night’s glitzy Golden Globe Awards . The Beverly Hills Cop star made reference to the Independence Day actor’s infamous on-stage slap at the 2022 Oscars .

The Trading Places actor was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the star-studded event yesterday.

As he made his way on stage, the comedian offered up some simple advice for young creatives making their way in the film industry.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity… Just do these three things,” he told the audience.

“One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

