Emmerdale’s Moira broken and Cain furious as Kyle faces

The Dingles were left shattered in tonight’s Emmerdale (11th January), as young Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) faced being charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
Although Kyle’s father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) confessed to killing Al, who was accidentally shot, Kyle couldn’t cope with his guilt, walking into the police station with evidence to prove that he was responsible.
Stepmum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Kyle’s mother Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) were quizzed about keeping Kyle’s crime under wraps, and Moira’s son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and brother…
