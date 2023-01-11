Expert claims ‘discredited’ Prince Harry made ‘serious mistakes’





Prince Harry made “serious mistakes” in his latest memoir, a royal expert has claimed. In the book Harry, 38, discusses his uniform at Eton and refers to Henry VI, who founded the school, as “my great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather”.

Hugo Vickers, a royal biographer and historian, told The Times that the “quite serious” mistakes “discredit” Harry and his memoir. Mr Vickers said: “If he can get those sorts of things wrong, what else can he get wrong, you ask yourself. “I’m horrified by the amount of mistakes that have been found, both historical and also in relation to things he did.” Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was officially published on January 10 and it has attracted mixed reviews from the public. READ MORE Kate looks downcast as she’s seen for first time since Spare release

