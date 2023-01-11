FAA lifts U.S. ground stop after technology outage delays

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide halt of departing planes on Wednesday morning after a technology outage delayed thousands of flights, but airlines warned the issue will continue to disrupt travel throughout the day.

The FAA said early Wednesday domestic departures would be paused until at least 9 a.m. ET while the agency worked to restore the Notice to Air Missions System, which is responsible for sending messages to all pilots, such as closed runways, hazards and other information.

All flights currently in the air were safe to land, the agency said.

More than 4,500 U.S. flights were delayed as of 9:10 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracker FlightAware, and residual delays could last hours from the backup once the ground stop is lifted.

Delta , United and Southwest said schedule adjustments are likely on Wednesday. Airlines routinely slow down their schedules so airports aren’t overwhelmed by aircraft without a place to park.