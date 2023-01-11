Genealogist Holly MacCammon gives overview of genealogical

NORTH CHATHAM — Join professional genealogist Holly MacCammon via Zoom 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 for an overview of the basics of genealogical research. This is a good starting point for those who are new to researching their history or for those who have a bit of experience. Topics to be covered include the first steps to take before beginning your research, the best records to look for to advance your research and where to find records, both online and in repositories. The session will conclude with a question-and-answer period. A second program is being offered in February at the North Chatham Free Library for those participants who attend the first presentation. The later program will be more casual with MacCammon addressing questions specific to attendees’ research. Both programs are provided by the Library’s Live & Learn Committee and are supported in part by the Fund for Columbia County, a fund of the Berkshire Taconic Foundation, and the Bank of Green County Charitable Foundation. Registration is required and can be made by emailing RegisterNorthChathamLibrary@gmail.com.