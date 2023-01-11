Ginny and Georgia star teases major change for Zion

The second season of Netflix ’s hit family series was non-stop drama up until the very last moments, which saw single mother Georgia Miller (played by Brianne Howey) carted off by the police for suspected murder. Now she’s facing years behind bars, Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) biological father Zion (Nathan Mitchell) may have to step up his responsibilities once Ginny and Georgia returns.

Nathan has confirmed Georgia’s arrest at the end of season two will have a huge effect on Zion’s role in the series.

In the latest outing of Ginny and Georgia, the titular single mother made the tough decision to relieve Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) terminally ill husband by suffocating him in his coma.

However, she has also been hiding two more murders from her past, those of her abusive partners, which could eventually come to light next season.

With Ginny’s mother potentially facing a life-long prison sentence, does Georgia’s new husband Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) and ex-Zion have what it takes to look after the family?

READ MORE: Carole Malone fumes Harry ‘should be banned’ from ‘every’ royal event