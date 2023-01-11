GREEN LIVING WITHIN KL CITY

HOMEBUYERS looking for a place to live in Kuala Lumpur often face the dilemma of choosing between a lush and roomy landed residence, or a smaller, high-rise property in an urban area.Following the success of BRDB’s Verdana @ North Kiara which was completed in 2014, the developer is launching a high-rise development that offers a larger space for consumers, with greenery around it to boot.

The Miranda Hill project is a freehold development located in Segambut – also known as North Kiara.

It is ideal for those who want to live in a KL address and in a bigger space, near amenities but away from the hustle and bustle.

Miranda Hill is a low density development suitable for all walks of life. The development will feature two towers which are perched on the highest point of North Kiara on a 7.84-acre (3.2ha) plot of land.

What makes Miranda Hill unique is that it is located between two major access points, thus saving travel time.

The main entrance will be on Jalan Dutamas Melati (for residents and visitors) while the second access is on Jalan Segambut Dalam (exclusively for residents).

Miranda Hill is conveniently situated for ease of access near the Segambut KTM station and the proposed MRT Line 3 Bukit Segambut station, as well as major highways like DUKE, North South Expressway, Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Penchala Link and Kerinchi Link.

There are a number of amenities positioned around the development, among them are shopping malls including Publika Shopping Centre and Solaris Mont Kiara, and schools such as Garden International School, SMK Segambut Jaya and the French School of Kuala Lumpur.

The development is situated within 5km to three medical centres – Global Doctor’s Hospital, Park City Medical Centre, and Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

There will be something for everyone in this multigenerational development, with over 30 facilities available for the residents, such as a kid’s playground, sun lounge deck, cantilevered viewing deck, and a BBQ kitchen.

Residents will enjoy two swimming pools – a 50m saltwater lap pool and a kid’s pool with water slide – as well as a swim-in jacuzzi.

Fitness buffs can enjoy the many sports facilities at Miranda Hill including a variety of outdoor fitness stations, a tennis court and a gymnasium. For indoor recreation there will be a games room.

For BRDB’s efforts in conservation and sustainability thus far, Miranda Hill received a bronze certification for dedicating almost 42% of the total land to green space and landscape, with the township already boasting an existing green reserve within the precinct.

The developer will put that spare land to good use with plans to allocate outdoor facilities perfect for getting some fresh air and taking a breather, such as a pet-friendly lawn, hanging garden, reflexology garden and an outdoor study space.

With 552 units available standing at 37 floors and 35 floors, BRDB will be offering four different unit types with built-up sizes from 943sqft to 3,584sqft, and each with its own spacious balcony to enjoy the views:

> Type A (943sqft to 1,093sqft) will be a two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit.

> Type B (1,292sqft to 1,595sqft) will have three bedrooms and up to three bathrooms.

> Type C (2,153sqft to 2,237sqft) will have four bedrooms with four bathrooms.

> The penthouses start from 2,725sqft to 3,584sqft and come with five bedrooms and as many bathrooms.

Miranda Hill is thoughtfully designed with its residents in mind by creating space that brings together the most important essence in life – comfort, community, and convenience.

Each unit comes with a minimum of two car park bays. With the upcoming trend of electric vehicles (EV) usage, Miranda Hill is also equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

BRDB has opened actual show units for homebuyers’ viewing, so be among the first to visit Miranda Hill (Waze to BRDB Gallery). For more information and to register your interest, go to mirandahill.com.my or call 03-2727 7596.