Hollyoaks 2023 storyline preview: 12 spoilers for new year

1. Wedding bells for James and Ste?

Fan favourites James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are apart right now, but not for long!

“They are an unlikely pairing but work so well, and are a huge couple for us this year. There is hope for reconciliation and possibly the sound of distant bells looming… Look out for something joyful around Valentine’s Day which cements that relationship. Lots of things will challenge them, not least James…