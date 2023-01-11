Categories
How Pizza Hut answered the Call of Duty for online gaming

The rapid evolution of virtual experiences has created many new ways for people to socialise when physically separated. But this emerging behaviour is creating challenges for marketers whose brands are built around a physical product not readily sharable in an online world.

As a brand originally built around the social setting of family restaurants and the dinner table, Pizza Hut has been constantly striving to find ways to strengthen its relevance in this online world. According to director of marketing and digital for Pizza Hut Australia, Simon Stocks, the fact shared occasions are increasingly happening virtually means sharing the same physical product is not as straightforward as it used to be.

“While a lot of this is down to tech opening up opportunities that weren’t previously available due to physical restrictions, such as distance, a huge population are actively choosing to spend their time socialising online and notably via the gaming world,” Stocks tells CMO.

So when the makers of the popular combat game, Call of Duty (CoD), introduced a feature into the open-world version allowing players to chat with each other within the game, the team at global brand and customer experience agency, VMLY&R, saw an opportunity for Pizza Hut to engage with the CoD community and have some fun at the same time.

VMLY&R group executive creative director for Sydney and Melbourne, Jake Barrow, says the introduction of Proximity Chat meant for the first time, players of CoD’s open world, Warzone, could talk to anyone else who was within close proximity to them in the game.

“With Pizza Hut in mind, our thought was simple: Why couldn’t someone place an order in game?” Barrow says.

