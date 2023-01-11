How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

Fans fell in love with The Traitors overnight when the reality TV show launched on BBC One in November.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the show saw 22 contestants live in a castle in the Scottish Highlands hoping to share a prize fund of up to £120,000. However, there’s a twist – amongst them are the ‘Traitors’, a group of contestants selected by host Claudia Winkleman on the first day.