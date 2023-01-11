ILO to release new analysis of global labour markets and social trends

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) will publish a new edition of its World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023 (WESO Trends), which looks at the impact of economic slowdown on the global labour market.

The WESO Trends report and accompanying press release will be published on Monday 16 January 2023. It covers the extent and consequences of the labour market disruption caused by overlapping economic and geopolitical crises and analyzes global patterns, regional differences and outcomes across groups of workers.

The report pays particular attention to the impact of the different crises on productivity, job quality and job opportunities and how these trends risk undermining social justice around the world.

