Categories
Technology

iPhone SE 4 reportedly cancelled — so what is Apple’s plan for

iPhone SE 2022 back of phone


It sounds as if the current iPhone SE (2022) is going to be sticking around Apple’s iPhone lineup a little while longer. And that’s sure to disappoint those of us who want a budget iPhone with a more modern look to join the ranks of the best iPhones.

For a while, it looked like we might get our wish, as iPhone SE 4 rumors suggested a new model was in the works, with Apple potentially launching the update in the spring. Now that’s looking increasingly unlikely. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.