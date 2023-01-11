Machine learning enabled power socket start up raises £4.5m

Machine learning enabled power socket start up reduces energy costs by more than 20%

Customers include Kier Group, University of Reading, and Reading Borough Council

RO Capital Partners (“ROCP”), the RO Group’s venture capital arm, is delighted to announce that it has invested alongside Clean Growth Fund, Vectr7 Investment Partners LLP, and MMC Ventures in measurable.energy as part of a £4.5m Series A funding round. They join existing investor Bonheur ASA, the Norwegian-listed holding company with interests in renewable energy and shipping.

measurable.energy is an award-winning UK start-up technology company that designs and manufactures smart, machine learning enabled power sockets that can reduce the energy costs of commercial buildings by more than 20%.

Founded in 2018, measurable.energy’s solution is designed to eliminate ‘Small Power’ waste, that is energy not required by devices that are plugged in or directly wired, such as printers, AV equipment, chilled/hot water taps, monitors, and heaters, which are often left fully on or in standby mode overnight. According to measurable.energy’s analysis, up to 40% of total electricity usage in most commercial office buildings can be attributed to this type of ‘Small Power’ energy use.

measurable.energy combines its unique smart sockets with machine learning and software. The sockets automatically identify a device that is plugged in, monitor the device’s energy use, report granular real-time data, and can automatically turn the device off and on to avoid wasted energy.

Edward Rowlandson, Group Managing Director, the RO, said:

“We own a diversified portfolio of commercial properties, and as a landlord measurable.energy’s solution was immediately attractive to us. Initially as an early customer of the business we are now delighted to have invested in measurable.energy, for two important reasons. “Firstly, we are all facing alarmingly high costs of energy, and secondly we are acutely aware of the need to reduce energy use from an environmental perspective. measurable.energy’s solution is a step in the right direction on both of these fronts. Given these twin factors we are very excited about the prospects for the business, and look forward to working with Dan and his team, to both use, and market the product more widely.”

Dan Williams, CEO and co-founder of measurable.energy, commented: